بمكونين فقط..تعرف على الطريقة الصحيحة لتنظيف الفرن

Another top request! Here’s the trick to clean your oven and the way to keep it cleaner for longer! Bunnings has all the items you need to clean your oven and leave it sparkling for longer. 🌻 Mix 1 cup Glitz cleaning bi-carb with 1/3 cup Glitz dishwashing liquid 🌻 Allow this mixture to sit for about 2 hours and soften the baked on grease 🌻 Use an Oates scraper blade to gently remove any burnt on mess. This scraper blade is amazing at cutting through tough grime easily and can be used on glass and tiles around the home. 🌻 Wipe away any excess mixture and finish by lining your oven with a Soffritto reusable oven liner. Any mess drops onto the liner which is dishwasher safe to wash it easily! Will you be trying this one? Hope this was helpful lovelies x @Bunnings

