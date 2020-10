“كل واحد حر بمؤخرته”.. “شاهد” ميا خليفة لم تتمالك نفسها وانهارت باكية وتمنت لو انها تستطيع معانقة كل رجال لبنان!

View this post on Instagram

Link in my bio. Thank you, @medeaazouri and @mouin.jaber for having me on @sardeafterdinner to talk about the things most important to me. This was an emotional day, and I’m so happy to say I feel like I walked away with two new friends and a closer connection to my birthplace and childhood home than ever before. Although I never lost touch my Lebanese roots, in fact, I feel like as I’ve gotten older and grown into myself, I’ve nurtured them more; this conversation left me feeling validated in my heritage. Imposter syndrome can be crippling when you’re kinda whitewashed and can’t read or write, and have a few misspelled tattoos (lol).