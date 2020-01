تطوّر جديد بقضيّة قتل المواطن العُماني عبدالله العريمي بلندن .. هذا أول فيديو للقتلة ومكافأة كبيرة لمن يُقدّم معلومات عنهما

#APPEAL | Can you help us identify the two men in the CCTV? Detectives investigating the #murder of Mohammed Al-Araimi who was stabbed in #Knightsbridge on 5 Dec need your help to identify the men. If you can help call 020 8358 0300, 101 or Tweet @MetCC. https://t.co/TYidrPKZhk pic.twitter.com/JvT6xjY4aI