Working my jabs. I hate my jabs. Always always room for improvement. What I DON’T hate is @louisallanpk in the back working on his flying knees 😂😂😂 #flagboxing #fightlikeagirl #jab #punch #steelma #boxing #womensboxing #kickboxing #rexona #movewithconfidence #flyingkneesfordays

A post shared by Halah Alhamrani هالة الحمراني (@flagboxing) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:15am PST