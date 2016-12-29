توفر مطارات العالم وشركات الطيران لوائح للمسافرين تتضمن الأشياء التي يحظر أخذها على متن الرحلات الجوية، لكن يبدو أن بعض المسافرين لم يعيروا انتباها لذلك أو غفلوا عن الممنوعات خلال العام 2016.
ونشر حساب إدارة أمن النقل الأميركية على انستغرام مجموعة من الصور لأشياء بعضها غريب وبعضها خطير حاول مسافرون حملها معهم على متن الطائرة.
وتتنوع الأشياء التي احتجزها موظفو الإدارة بين الأقنعة الواقية من الغاز ومجسمات مخيفة وأدوات حادة. بل إن البعض حاول اصطحاب قنبلة يدوية.
هذه مجموعة من أغرب الأشياء التي حاول المسافرون أخذها معهم سنة 2016.
If you plan on gifting a grenade this holiday season, you’ll need to find another way to get it to its destination other than commercial aircraft. All real and inert grenades as well as anything resembling a grenade are prohibited from both carry-on and checked bags. This inert grenade was discovered in a carry-on bag at Richmond (RIC).
It’s national #LostAndFound day! Are you missing something? This ominous fellow was left behind earlier this year at #LAX. When something is left behind at a TSA checkpoint, it’s recorded in the lost and found log at the airport and stored in a secure location. If you leave something behind, you can access a list of lost and found phone numbers for each airport at TSA.gov, or you can reach out to our AskTSA team via Twitter or Facebook Messenger. #TSATravelTips
