 

توفر مطارات العالم وشركات الطيران لوائح للمسافرين تتضمن الأشياء التي يحظر أخذها على متن الرحلات الجوية، لكن يبدو أن بعض المسافرين لم يعيروا انتباها لذلك أو غفلوا عن الممنوعات خلال العام 2016.

 

ونشر حساب إدارة أمن النقل الأميركية على انستغرام مجموعة من الصور لأشياء بعضها غريب وبعضها خطير حاول مسافرون حملها معهم على متن الطائرة.

 

وتتنوع الأشياء التي احتجزها موظفو الإدارة بين الأقنعة الواقية من الغاز ومجسمات مخيفة وأدوات حادة. بل إن البعض حاول اصطحاب قنبلة يدوية.

 

هذه مجموعة من أغرب الأشياء التي حاول المسافرون أخذها معهم سنة 2016.